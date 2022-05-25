Morgan LaMantia declares victory in State Senate District 27 race

Morgan LaMantia declared victory in the Democratic race for State Senate District 27 Tuesday night.

With 100 percent of precincts reporting as of Wednesday morning, LaMantia received 57 percent of the votes against challenger Sara Stapleton-Barrera, who received 43 percent of the votes, according to the Texas Secretary of State's Office.

At a watch party Tuesday night in Brownsville, LaMantia said she wanted to focus on public education and expand Medicaid.

All votes are unofficial until canvassed.