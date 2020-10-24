Mortgage and rental assistance available for people affected by the pandemic
The coronavirus pandemic sickened thousands in the Rio Grande Valley — and hurt the financial health of thousands more.
Many people are struggling to pay rent or find enough money to make their mortgage payments.
Help is available through the Hidalgo County Community Service Agency and cities in Hidalgo County that received CARES Act funding.
Affordable Homes of South Texas also provides resources for rent and mortgage payments.
Other resources include:
The Hidalgo County Community Service Agency
Hidalgo County Rental and Mortgage Assistance
City of Mission Utility and Mortgage Assistance
City of Edinburg Rental Assistance
Affordable Homes of South Texas
Watch the video for the full story.
