Mother and toddler hospitalized in La Feria crash

KRGV photo

A woman and her toddler were hospitalized Sunday following a crash, according to La Feria Assistant Fire Chief Ray Losoya.

The accident happened on Arroyo Street near FM 506 at around noon Sunday when the vehicle the woman was driving crashed into a parked truck and came to a stop in a ditch.

Losoya said an issue with the vehicle's brakes caused the crash.

The woman and her child were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, Losoya said.