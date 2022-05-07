Mother sentenced to 30 years in prison for crash that killed 9-year-old daughter
A woman was sentenced to 30 years in prison for a crash that killed her daughter two years ago.
Maranda Lizette Longoria was convicted Thursday on intoxication manslaughter charges for the deadly March 2020 crash.
Three other people in the crash – Longoria’s sister, her fiancé and another child - survived.
