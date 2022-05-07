x

Mother sentenced to 30 years in prison for crash that killed 9-year-old daughter

9 hours 56 minutes 44 seconds ago Friday, May 06 2022 May 6, 2022 May 06, 2022 3:23 PM May 06, 2022 in News - Local

A woman was sentenced to 30 years in prison for a crash that killed her daughter two years ago.

Maranda Lizette Longoria was convicted Thursday on intoxication manslaughter charges for the deadly March 2020 crash.

Three other people in the crash – Longoria’s sister, her fiancé and another child - survived. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days