Mother, son duo launch website dedicated to Starr County residents who battled dementia

A New York photojournalist and his mom have just launched an interactive website dedicated to the stories of Starr County natives who battled dementia.

The website is called Tracing Memory: Light and Life in the Shadow of Alzheimer's.

"More than anything, it's to make people feel less alone in their experience," Cheney Orr said.

Cheney Orr started researching dementia after his own father died from complications with the disease. He and his mom, Masha Hamilton, spent about a year speaking with people in Starr County, documenting life with a loved one battling it.

"There's still joy and beauty that exists in life, even with the presence of disease, and that's something we really tried to focus on with our photos and our storytelling," Orr said.

The website includes mementos from those who passed away, and you can hear family members share memories of their loved ones.