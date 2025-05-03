Mother, son duo launch website dedicated to Starr County residents who battled dementia
A New York photojournalist and his mom have just launched an interactive website dedicated to the stories of Starr County natives who battled dementia.
The website is called Tracing Memory: Light and Life in the Shadow of Alzheimer's.
"More than anything, it's to make people feel less alone in their experience," Cheney Orr said.
Cheney Orr started researching dementia after his own father died from complications with the disease. He and his mom, Masha Hamilton, spent about a year speaking with people in Starr County, documenting life with a loved one battling it.
"There's still joy and beauty that exists in life, even with the presence of disease, and that's something we really tried to focus on with our photos and our storytelling," Orr said.
The website includes mementos from those who passed away, and you can hear family members share memories of their loved ones.
More News
News Video
-
Early voting results show residents in Delta Area voted against tax increase...
-
Unofficial election results show incumbent Mario Garza ahead in San Juan mayoral...
-
Voters deciding on whether to turn Starbase into a city in Cameron...
-
Delivery driver charged with stealing more than $40,000 from Harlingen business
-
Harlingen woman arrested for allegedly stealing more than $140,000 from employer
Sports Video
-
UTRGV lands St. Joseph Academy football star Claudio Torres
-
Rio Grande City wins it over Mercedes in a Area area round...
-
Sharyland, Rivera, Pioneer force a game three in the Bi-District round
-
UTRGV baseball postpones Friday game against UIW postponed; will play doubleheader Saturday
-
Harlingen South Lady Hawks take Game 1 of playoff series with Flour...