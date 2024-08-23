Motion to call special election in Progreso fails

With Progreso City Mayor Hugo Gamboa and two aldermen voting in favor of it, a Thursday vote to call for a special election was split down the middle, causing it to fail.

The push to hold a special election for the aldermen place one, three and five seats is being spearheaded by Gamboa and his attorney.

Both men claim the place one position — which was appointed – should've had a special election in June 2024.

The mayor is also saying Progreso Place 3 Alderman Javier Morales was never sworn in to office, and claims the seat should've been called for an election.

Gamboa also said the position of Progreso Place 5 Alderman Raul Ramirez should be up for election on the upcoming November ballot.

The claims are laid out in a lawsuit filed by Gamboa and his attorney, Baltazar Salazar.

Both men are now asking a judge to order a special election be called by September 9 for the November election.

Progreso City Attorney Javier Villalobos told Channel 5 News it's up to the city aldermen to decide on the election dispute, and that the city of Progreso cannot take a position on the lawsuit.

A court hearing on the lawsuit between the mayor and the city is set for Friday, August 30.

Watch the video above for the full story.