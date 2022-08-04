Motorcyclist dies after crash on frontage road in Alamo, police chief says

A motorcyclist died after a crash on the frontage road in Alamo early Thursday morning, according to Alamo police Chief Richard Ozuna.

Ozuna says police received a call at about 2:15 a.m. regarding an accident on the east expressway frontage road.

When officers arrived, they found that a male motorcyclist possibly hit a dog that was crossing the street, lost control and fell off his motorcycle.

Shortly after, Ozuna says, a vehicle passed by and ran over the man.

Police are still working to identify the man, who is possibly between 24 and 29 years old.

The driver of the vehicle stopped to render aid and is not facing criminal charges at this time, Ozuna said.