Motorcyclist dies following major traffic collision in Brownsville
A motorcyclist died following a major traffic collision involving an SUV in Brownsville, according to a news release.
The crash occurred on February 5 at around 7:18 p.m. at the 1500 block of Dennet Road.
The news release said the motorcyclist was identified as 25-year-old Eliud Barron. He died at the scene of the crash, and no other injuries were reported.
The collision remains under investigation.
