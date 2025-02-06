x

Motorcyclist dies following major traffic collision in Brownsville

3 hours 46 minutes 43 seconds ago Thursday, February 06 2025 Feb 6, 2025 February 06, 2025 12:17 PM February 06, 2025 in News - Local

A motorcyclist died following a major traffic collision involving an SUV in Brownsville, according to a news release.

The crash occurred on February 5 at around 7:18 p.m. at the 1500 block of Dennet Road.

The news release said the motorcyclist was identified as 25-year-old Eliud Barron. He died at the scene of the crash, and no other injuries were reported.

The collision remains under investigation.

