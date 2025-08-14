Motorcyclist in critical condition following crash near the Pharr interchange

A motorcyclist was hospitalized in critical condition following a crash on the expressway, according to a spokesperson with the city of Pharr.

One other motorcyclist was injured in the crash.

The crash occurred on the eastbound lanes of the 1100 block of East Interstate 2 near the Pharr interchange at around 8:30 p.m.

According to the spokesperson, a motorcyclist lost control and struck another motorcycle. The first motorcyclist was then hit by an oncoming vehicle and hospitalized in critical condition.

The second motorcyclist sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle stopped at the scene and is cooperating with detectives.

In response to the crash, the flyover from Edinburg to San Juan was closed, and eastbound Interstate 2 from Cage to Veterans boulevards was reduced to two lanes.

Traffic resumed to normal operations before 11 p.m. on Tuesday.