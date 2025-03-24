Motorcyclist killed in Brownsville expressway crash
A 30-year-old motorcyclist died early Sunday morning after crashing into a vehicle on the expressway, according to the Brownsville Police Department.
The crash happened at the 6700 block of N. Expressway 77 Sunday at around 2:25 a.m. when a motorcycle driven by Christian Jay Guerra struck the rear of an SUV as they were traveling on the expressway.
According to Brownsville police spokesperson Abril Luna, Guerra died at the scene.
The driver of the SUV was not found at fault, and will not be facing charges, Luna added.
More News
News Video
-
Donna man filmed while allegedly striking a dog arrested on animal cruelty...
-
Motorcyclist killed in Brownsville expressway crash
-
Additional security measures in place at Brownsville international bridges following bomb threat
-
RGV Vipers getting ready to finish their regular season
-
Smart Living: The dangers of oversharing online
Sports Video
-
UTRGV winning streak snapped as Vaqueros suffer first conference loss of the...
-
McAllen Memorial girls soccer dominates in 7-0 playoff victory over Lopez
-
Rivera Raiders boys soccer wins nail-biter in playoff shootout battle
-
Edcouch-Elsa stuns McAllen High in shootout victory to advance in high school...
-
Porter soccer upsets district champion Sharyland Rattlers in bi-district round