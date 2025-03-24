Motorcyclist killed in Brownsville expressway crash

A 30-year-old motorcyclist died early Sunday morning after crashing into a vehicle on the expressway, according to the Brownsville Police Department.

The crash happened at the 6700 block of N. Expressway 77 Sunday at around 2:25 a.m. when a motorcycle driven by Christian Jay Guerra struck the rear of an SUV as they were traveling on the expressway.

According to Brownsville police spokesperson Abril Luna, Guerra died at the scene.

The driver of the SUV was not found at fault, and will not be facing charges, Luna added.