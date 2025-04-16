Motorcyclist seriously injured in two-vehicle crash in McAllen

A 69-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash involving a Chevrolet Silverado on Tuesday, according to a news release.

The news release said the crash occurred near the intersection of North Conway Road and State Highway 107 at around 6:30 p.m.

Officers reported the vehicles involved in the crash were the Silverado and a Harley-Davidson motorcycle. The motorcyclist sustained serious bodily injury as a result of the collision, according to the news release.

The motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital and his current condition is unknown.

The crash remains under investigation.