Motorcyclist seriously injured in two-vehicle crash in McAllen
A 69-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash involving a Chevrolet Silverado on Tuesday, according to a news release.
The news release said the crash occurred near the intersection of North Conway Road and State Highway 107 at around 6:30 p.m.
Officers reported the vehicles involved in the crash were the Silverado and a Harley-Davidson motorcycle. The motorcyclist sustained serious bodily injury as a result of the collision, according to the news release.
The motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital and his current condition is unknown.
The crash remains under investigation.
