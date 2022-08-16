x

Muddy surface adding to water issues at Falcon Lake

Tuesday, August 16 2022
By: Christian von Preysing

Water levels at Falcon Lake are so low the pump used to grab water for a nearby water district is getting stuck in the mud.

The federal government is now moving in with special equipment in hopes of fixing the problem - but they have to secure a permit in order to use the equipment.

