Muddy surface adding to water issues at Falcon Lake
Water levels at Falcon Lake are so low the pump used to grab water for a nearby water district is getting stuck in the mud.
The federal government is now moving in with special equipment in hopes of fixing the problem - but they have to secure a permit in order to use the equipment.
Watch the video above for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
Voter fraud trial for former Edinburg mayor underway
-
Man in custody, charged in connection with sexual assault investigation in rural...
-
3 in custody after shots fired at Porter Early College High School...
-
Social media post leads to gun scare at La Joya ISD campus
-
Edinburg CISD reports spike in enrollment numbers