Multi-agency initiative working to get rural areas in Texas access to coronavirus tests
In areas all across Texas, where there may otherwise be gaps. Low coronavirus rates in counties bordering the Rio Grande Valley – Zapata, Jim Hogg, Brooks and Kenedy counties – are altogether registering 11 cases.
However, fighting COVID-19 in rural areas comes with its own set of challenges. The virus can still spread and testing is necessary.
A collaboration by the Texas National Guard, Department of State Health Services and Texas Game Wardens have a system in place.
The agencies are getting samples from Point A to Point B, to make sure the whole state has some access to tests.
Watch the video above for the full report.
More News
News Video
-
HOV: RGV Food Bank closes volunteer opportunities, donations needed
-
Nesting starts strong for sea turtles with beach closures and habitat gains
-
Brownsville teen stumbles upon initiative to help his community
-
Long-term effects in children diagnosed with coronavirus too soon to confirm
-
Valley doctors endure pandemic impact, adapt to changes