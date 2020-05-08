Multi-agency initiative working to get rural areas in Texas access to coronavirus tests

In areas all across Texas, where there may otherwise be gaps. Low coronavirus rates in counties bordering the Rio Grande Valley – Zapata, Jim Hogg, Brooks and Kenedy counties – are altogether registering 11 cases.

However, fighting COVID-19 in rural areas comes with its own set of challenges. The virus can still spread and testing is necessary.

A collaboration by the Texas National Guard, Department of State Health Services and Texas Game Wardens have a system in place.

The agencies are getting samples from Point A to Point B, to make sure the whole state has some access to tests.

