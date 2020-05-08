x

Multi-agency initiative working to get rural areas in Texas access to coronavirus tests

By: Christian von Preysing

In areas all across Texas, where there may otherwise be gaps. Low coronavirus rates in counties bordering the Rio Grande Valley – Zapata, Jim Hogg, Brooks and Kenedy counties – are altogether registering 11 cases.

However, fighting COVID-19 in rural areas comes with its own set of challenges. The virus can still spread and testing is necessary.

A collaboration by the Texas National Guard, Department of State Health Services and Texas Game Wardens have a system in place.

The agencies are getting samples from Point A to Point B, to make sure the whole state has some access to tests.

