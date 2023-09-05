Multiple crews responding to fire at Santa Ana Wildlife Refuge

A wildfire at a Hidalgo County wildlife refuge has burned 200 acres as of Tuesday night, according to a news release

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, along with U.S. Border Patrol, The Texas Department of Public Safety and local fire departments, responded to the wildfire at the Santa Ana Wildlife Refuge near Alamo.

The fire was sparked at around 5:30 p.m. and remains active, the refuge stated on a social media post.

The wildfire started on the southeast corner of the refuge, and winds are pushing it west and northeast.

Channel 5 News was told plans in the works to close the refuge to the public so that damage assessments can be made.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.