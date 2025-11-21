Multiple fire crews respond to structure fire in Starr County

Photo by mgnonline.com

Multiple fire crews are responding to a structure fire in Starr County.

The fire is taking place on Nicolas Lopez Street on the east side of the county, according to the Starr County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office is asking the public to avoid the area while multiple fire departments combat the blaze.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.