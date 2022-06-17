Multiple law enforcement agencies undergo active shooter training at Brownsville ISD

Multiple law enforcement agencies undergo active shooter training at Brownsville ISD Federal and local Cameron County agencies took part in active shooter training Thursday at Rivera High School.

Brownsville ISD police hosted the event for the city's police officers, Cameron County deputies and Border Patrol agents.

Edward Martinez, the district's police department training coordinator, said these types of trainings help agencies learn to work together.

"We're looking at to be able to react as a multi-agency because if there's any active shooter, it's going to be all the law enforcement agencies within the area,” Martinez said. The training is a two-day event.

The district plans to hold another for teachers, educators and principals before the start of the upcoming school year.