Museum chronicles pandemic with 'Bearing Witness' project

The Museum of South Texas History is chronicling the lives lost during the coronavirus pandemic, one story at a time.

The museum created the "Bearing Witness" project after a longtime museum employee, Sandra Luna, died of COVID-19 in mid-July.

"We couldn't go to Sandra's funeral. We couldn't even get close together as a staff," said museum CEO Francisco Guajardo. "And we could not mourn. We could not grieve in ways that we understand."

After her death, the museum partnered with The Monitor to tell the stories of people who died during the pandemic.

They called the project "Bearing Witness."

Watch the video for the full story.