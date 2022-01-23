MVEC working to prevent outages
Magic Valley Electric Co-Op is working to continue to make sure the lights don't go out during this cold snap.
Representatives with MVEC say they are performing maintenance on power lines - such as trimming trees and replacing fuses.
MVEC says there are also some things you can do at home to help, such as reducing or conserving energy.
