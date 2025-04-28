x

Nami Texas inviting the community to Texas Mental Health Capitol Day

1 hour 16 minutes 58 seconds ago Monday, April 28 2025 Apr 28, 2025 April 28, 2025 5:13 PM April 28, 2025 in News - Local

An Austin-based nonprofit organization is inviting the community to their annual rally at the Texas Capitol.

As part of Texas Mental Health Capitol Day, members of Nami Texas will travel to the Capitol to advocate for mental health care in Texas.

