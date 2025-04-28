Nami Texas inviting the community to Texas Mental Health Capitol Day
An Austin-based nonprofit organization is inviting the community to their annual rally at the Texas Capitol.
As part of Texas Mental Health Capitol Day, members of Nami Texas will travel to the Capitol to advocate for mental health care in Texas.
Watch the video above for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
Pharr city leaders seeking input on next year's budget
-
Congressman Gonzalez introduces bill that would designate Harlingen airport as a port...
-
Competency exam ordered for Alamo murder suspect
-
Nami Texas inviting the community to Texas Mental Health Capitol Day
-
Heart of the Valley: Chef Maru Davila discusses how you can enjoy...