NASA engineers encourage female students in Cameron County to pursue careers in science and technology

Female students with the Brownsville and Point Isabel students got a chance to learn from nine of NASA’s female engineers.

The Friday presentation was for students considering careers in science and technology.

“I really felt a connection with them,” Brownsville ISD sophomore Kaitlyn Garcia said. “They really inspired me to learn more about NASA and chemical engineering, mechanical engineering, and to kind of pursue more of that pathway."

The NASA engineers talked about how they earned their current jobs, and encouraged students to follow their dreams.

“I want these young women to know that their passion and their desires are real, and as women in NASA, we're listening,” Shirley Holland-Hunt, assistant chief of the NASA aero science and flight mechanics division said. “We understand diversity, and that is our passion to get them there — and we want to be that support system."

