NASA mobile exhibit visits Edinburg, teaches kids about space exploration

NASA's mobile exhibit trailer traveled to Edinburg on Saturday.

The community was given a free hands-on workshop on space exploration activities.

More than 50 kids came out to the Dustin Michael Sekula Memorial Library, where they developed teamwork skills and tackled a real-world design challenge, including building a parachute to help an egg land safely without breaking.

NASA says they made the trip, so students can learn the concept of how to protect astronauts when they come back to land.

"We're here in South Texas making sure that everybody gets the opportunity to experience this and see themselves also as part of the NASA story, because the missions that we have, we're thinking of looking at decades in the future because things are so far away. So we're always looking into that," NASA Communications Strategist Steven Smith said.

NASA plans to host another one of these events in the Rio Grande Valley later this spring, to encourage more kids to get involved in space exploration fields.