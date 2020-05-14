National Butterfly Center in Mission experiences financial difficulties
The National Butterfly Center in Mission took a big financial hit due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Events at the center such as Earth Day and the Inaugural Wild Gardening Festival were cancelled as a safety precaution.
Marianna Teviño Wright, the executive director at the center, explains they are projecting to lose about 20% to 25% of their annual operating budget.
State Rep. Oscar Longoria donated $1000 to the center and says he sees it more as an investment.
The center remains open seven days a week and is requiring people to wear masks indoors and when interacting with others.
For more information watch the video above.
