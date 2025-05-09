National Weather Service assess damage in north McAllen following after overnight storm

National Weather Service crews were out in north McAllen on Friday assessing damage from overnight severe weather.

"If our warnings can even help one or two persons take the appropriate actions to safeguard their lives, to get them to be in a safe place when a storm hits, then I think we are successful," NWS Meteorologist Rodney Chai said.

NWS is looking at the damage and also speaking with neighbors to hear about what they saw and heard during the storm.

This will help confirm if there were straight line winds, a microburst or even a tornado, but it's too early to know exactly what might have caused the damage besides the fact that there were strong winds.

Rio Grande Valley residents are encouraged to report storm damage to the state by taking the iSTAT survey online.