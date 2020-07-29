x

Nearly 2-mile-long line forms outside food bank in Pharr

Wednesday, July 29 2020

When the Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley reopened Wednesday for the first time after Hurricane Hanna, a nearly 2-mile-long line of cars was waiting.

The line started on North Cage Boulevard in Pharr and turned east on Business 83, where it stretched all the way to North Veterans Boulevard.

Both the hurricane, which left thousands without electricity and forced many families to throw away everything in their refrigerators, and the coronavirus pandemic dramatically increased the demand for food.

