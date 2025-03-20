Nearly $300 million in federal assistance announced for South Texas farmers struggling with water scarcity

Tommy Hanka has not been able to farm all of his land for the last several months.

“I simply do not have the water to plant the land,” Hanka said.

As previously reported, water supplies in the reservoirs that supply water to the entire Rio Grande Valley are low, and farmers are facing watering restrictions.

At the center of the conflict is the U.S. asking Mexico to pay their water debt to them.

On Wednesday, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins held a news conference in San Juan to announce nearly $300 million in assistance for farmers.

Rollins said the assistance will benefit farmers “who have been impacted by Mexico’s failure to deliver on their promises under the 1944 water treaty."

As part of the treaty, Mexico has to deliver a certain amount of water to the U.S. every five years. The current five-year cycle ends this year, and Mexico has only sent about a quarter of the water owed.

“That is deliberate, that is not accidental,” Sen. Ted Cruz said during the press conference in San Juan. “That has benefited farmers in Mexico, and deliberately hurt farmers in South Texas.”

Congresswoman Monica De La Cruz was also at the press conference and announced a plan to demand Mexico repay its water debt with the U-S.

“It is going to take diplomatic efforts from both the Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and the president of the United States,” De La Cruz said. “I've drafted legislation that would put real and meaningful sanctions on the government of Mexico if they do not provide the water."

Watch the video above for the full story.