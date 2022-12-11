Nearly $50K seized in San Benito traffic stop, sheriff's office says

Deputies with the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office seized $49,400 during a Friday traffic stop in San Benito, according to a news release.

A traffic stop was conducted on a maroon Ford Fusion northbound of the I-69 when the deputy's K9 alerted deputies to the vehicle, leading to the discovery of the cash.

The driver of the vehicle denied having any knowledge of the money that was found during the search, the news release stated.

The driver was released with no charges.

Deputies are now working to figure out where the money came from.

The investigation is ongoing.