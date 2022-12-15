Nearly 700 elementary school students in Alamo surprised with Christmas gifts

Nearly 700 students at Marcia R. Garza Elementary School in Alamo received surprise Christmas gifts thanks to several organizations.

“Everybody looks forward to Christmas, and not everyone's Christmas' are the same,” Hidalgo County Precinct 2 Commissioner Eddie Cantu said. “So to be able to provide these beautiful kids a gift before Christmas and to bring Santa, it brings a lot of joy to our heart. It brings a lot of joy to them."

The gifts were purchased thanks to an $8,200 donation from Driscoll Health Plan. The Pharr Boys and Girls Club used the donations to purchase and wrap the toys.

The Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School district said 85% of their students live at or below the poverty line.

“This is sometimes the only Christmas they get, and it broke our hearts,” Marcia R. Garza Elementary School Principal Marisa Santoy said, “Then we thought, ‘you know what, we need to have a toy drive to get our kids at least that one toy that they've been asking or wanting,’”