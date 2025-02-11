Nephew shows up for 'unaccompanied burial' of Army veteran

An Army veteran was laid to rest Monday morning at the Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery.

Family wasn’t expected to show up to the burial of U.S. Army Veteran Specialist 4th Class (SP4) Valente Leal. But at the last minute, his nephew was able to arrive to say goodbye.

“I got sent the flyer, I recognized his name, and I went this morning to verify with the funeral home,” Jorge Valez said. “His sister lives in Houston and didn't even know he passed away. I knew the address on his DD214, so that's how I knew it was my uncle.”

Leal served in the Army for three years in the 1970s, and was a National Defense Service Medal recipient.

Valdez said he is thankful he was able to say goodbye to his uncle, and even more thankful to the crowd of strangers who went to pay their own respects at the burial.

“To the community, thank you for showing up, “Valdez said. “He had nobody else and this is the best way to send him off."

