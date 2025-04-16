Nevada man wanted for homicide arrested in San Juan

A fugitive wanted for homicide in Las Vegas, Nevada has been arrested in San Juan following a vehicle accident, according to San Juan Police Chief Leandro Sifuentes Jr.

Sifuentes said 62-year-old Martin Gutierrez Miranda was detained at the 900 block of West Expressway 83 on April 8. He was involved in a vehicle accident.

Officers were able to determine he was a fugitive for homicide as they "conducted an inquiry on his name" since he didn't have any identification, according to Sifuentes.

Sifuentes said Miranda was taken to the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office, where he will likely be extradited to Nevada.