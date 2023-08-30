New app allows Brownsville ISD parents to track school buses
A new app is helping Brownsville ISD students track down the school buses their children are riding.
The Traversa Ride 360 app is available to district parents. The district's transportation department will assign IDs to parents that allows them to track their child's bus route once they download the app.
The app also lets users know if their child got on or off the bus.
