New art exhibit by Roma ISD students displayed at International Museum of Art and Science in McAllen

The International Museum of Art and Science in McAllen is show-casing the talents of some young artists from Starr County.

The new art exhibit features artwork by students from Roma Independent School District. This is the first year student's artwork from the district is displayed inside the museum. The artwork represents the culture, history and ecosystem of South Texas.

For one student, not only do they have their artwork on display, but the piece is also the face of the new exhibition.

Isabella Rios is a sophomore at Roma High School, and she explains that her art piece was inspired by her 12-year-old sister.

Rios' artwork is part of the new exhibition South Texas at the museum. Rios says the painting is of her sister in a mariachi uniform. She says it represents the music and culture of South Texas.

Her painting, La Valiente, was chosen by the district's art teachers to be the face of the exhibit.

"I felt really proud of myself. I've never had one of my artworks being displayed in a museum before, so it was a very big milestone in my art journey," Rios said.

A total of 50 art pieces from Roma ISD students are featured in the exhibit.

The exhibition will be featured at the museum until May 21.

