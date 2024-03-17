New Ask McAllen tool helping residents with service requests

The city of McAllen has a new way for residents to get their questions answered thanks to A.I.

Residents can now use the virtual assistant tool “Ask McAllen” to submit service requests, leave a message for city staff, or sign up for text message alerts from the city.

“You can text it, or you can go to the website mcallen.net and launch it from there, use it, ask it questions, send those messages, send requests 24 hours a day,” McAllen 311 Director Marco Tovias said.

Residents can also access Ask McAllen by texting 62311.

Some say it's a service that is much needed.

The city's 311 team is on call Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., but the Ask McAllen feature is accessible 24 hours a day.

Watch the video above for the full story.