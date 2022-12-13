New board game highlights city of Peñitas
Those looking for a holiday gift in the city of Peñitas have a new option.
The city of Peñitas announced the release of Peñitasopoly, a board game that celebrates the city.
Peñitasopoly local business and historical references, according to the city’s Facebook page.
The game is available for purchase for a limited time exclusively at the city’s Walmart.
