x

New board game highlights city of Peñitas

3 hours 35 minutes 50 seconds ago Tuesday, December 13 2022 Dec 13, 2022 December 13, 2022 8:18 PM December 13, 2022 in News - Local

Those looking for a holiday gift in the city of Peñitas have a new option.

The city of Peñitas announced the release of Peñitasopoly, a board game that celebrates the city.

Peñitasopoly local business and historical references, according to the city’s Facebook page.

The game is available for purchase for a limited time exclusively at the city’s Walmart.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days