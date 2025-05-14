New Brownsville District 3 commissioner sworn in

Gustavo De Leon was sworn in on Tuesday as Brownsville's new district 3 commissioner.

De Leon won the May 3 election.

"I want to bring new businesses to Brownsville, increase the streets that are being fixed, some of the drainage problems that we're having, you know, streets and drainage have been a problem for since I was a young kid," De Leon said.

His term ends in 2029.

A runoff is set for June 7 for two other commissioner seats. They are At-Large B and District 4.

Early Voting starts May 27 and runs through June 3.