New Brownsville District 3 commissioner sworn in
Gustavo De Leon was sworn in on Tuesday as Brownsville's new district 3 commissioner.
De Leon won the May 3 election.
"I want to bring new businesses to Brownsville, increase the streets that are being fixed, some of the drainage problems that we're having, you know, streets and drainage have been a problem for since I was a young kid," De Leon said.
His term ends in 2029.
A runoff is set for June 7 for two other commissioner seats. They are At-Large B and District 4.
Early Voting starts May 27 and runs through June 3.
