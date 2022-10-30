New clinic to help veterans opens in Harlingen

A new clinic is now open in Harlingen for military veterans who suffer from PTSD.

A non-profit group called Nueva Luz held a ribbon cutting for the facility Friday.

The clinic will offer art, music, and heart rate therapies.

"The longer you take to address the underlying issues of something like this, the more harm that could come to yourself and others, those closest to you," Marines veteran Miguel Altamirano said. "Be very open-minded, willing to learn and always be of the mind that you have something to learn, and that the person you're listening to knows something that you don't."

The foundation also offers treatment to first responders and their families.