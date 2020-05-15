New coronavirus testing sites to be available in Mercedes, Edinburg

U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-McAllen, on Friday announced two new mobile coronavirus testing locations in Mercedes and Edinburg.

According to a news release by sent by Gonzalez’ office, testing in both sites will be available to people experiencing at least one coronavirus-related symptom starting Saturday.

The new testing in Mercedes will be at the Mercedes Safe Dome/Recreation Center located in 1202 north Vermont Avenue – The Edinburg testing site will be at the Elias Longoria Middle School located in 14101 North Rooth Road.

To schedule an appointment, Hidalgo County residents can call 512-883-2400 or visit the Texas COVID test webiste.