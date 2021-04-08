New COVID-19 rental assistance program announced in Hidalgo County

Eligible rural Hidalgo County residents financially affected by the COVID-19 pandemic will receive short-term rental assistance, the county announced Thursday.

The Hidalgo County Urban County Program is now accepting applications for their COVID-19 Rental Assistance program. Qualifying residents will get assistance paying rent at their apartment or home for up to six months, according to a news release.

The rental assistance comes from $1,696,154 that was awarded to the Hidalgo County Urban County Program by the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs. Applicants will need to provide proof that they have been financially impacted due to COVID-19.

To apply, visit https://www.ahsti.org/renthelpucp to download an application.

To be eligible tenants must meet the following guidelines:

• You must have been financially affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

When applying tenants must submit the following documents: