New CTE center helping Los Fresnos CISD students obtain hands-on learning

The new Career and Technical Education Center at Los Fresnos Consolidated Independent School District is helping students get hands-on experience and job certifications.

"I think this is a great program, like it's a great building that they made for great opportunities," Los Fresnos CISD student Alondra Saldana said.

Saldaña is a senior and is a part of the Health Sciences Program. Her dream is to become a pediatric nurse practitioner.

Saldana is making strides with her education with the help of her teacher.

"He also teaches us how to interact with every different patient like children, elderly, mentally unaware people, and it prepares you more," Saldana said.

The CTE program has allowed Saldana to get her phlebotomy certification. She is also working towards a certification as a patient care technician.

"Many of our certifications are valid, and again they're stepping stones for something greater," CTE Director Rolando Guerra said.

Guerra says the district's CTE program offers 50 industry based certifications, including welding and health science.

The hands-on learning gives students the skills they need to enter the workforce.

"We have one of the biggest welding facilities. 40 booths, brand new, students get to practice on that," Guerra said.

Behind the CTE Center is the district's new performing arts center. There will be a grand opening for the facility on Saturday.

Both centers were made possible with a donation from the Elon Musk Foundation and a $63 million bond voters approved in 2021.

