New details emerge about woman accused of sending poison to President Trump and Hidalgo County sheriff

New details emerged Tuesday about the woman accused of sending a deadly poison to President Donald J. Trump, Hidalgo County Sheriff J.E. "Eddie" Guerra and the Mission Police Department.

Pascale Cecile Veronique Ferrier, 53, of Quebec, Canada is charged with making a threat against the president of the United States, which is a federal crime.

Ferrier mailed a letter to Trump that contained ricin, a deadly poison.

"... I found a new name for you: 'The Ugly Tyrant Clown,'" Ferrier wrote to Trump, according to the federal criminal complaint against her. "I hope you like it. You ruin USA and lead them to disaster."

Ferrier signed the letter "FREE REBEL SPIRIT."

Similar letters were received by the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office and the Mission Police Department.

Ferrier spent time in the Rio Grande Valley before she returned to Canada, which may explain why she mailed letters to local law enforcement.

In March 2019, Ferrier took a road trip to South Texas. Ferrier documented her trip with photos and video posted on Facebook.

She was arrested in Mission, where police officers found Ferrier with a baton, a handgun and a fake Texas driver's license. The charges were dismissed, but Ferrier spent more than two months in jail.

Attorney Albert Osorio, who represented Ferrier, said she's originally from France.

"She was always very respectful, very polite," Osorio said, adding later: "I never had any indication to think otherwise — that she had any ill intent."

Watch the video for the full story.