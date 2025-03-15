New details released in deadly Pharr motorcycle crash, Progreso woman charged
A 27-year-old woman from Progreso turned herself in following a crash that killed a male motorcyclist in Pharr, according to police.
Karla De Leon was arraigned Thursday morning on a charge of criminal negligence homicide, according to the Pharr Police Department.
PREVIOUS STORY: Motorcyclist killed in Pharr crash
The motorcyclist, identified as Keith Bryan Patterson, was transported to a local hospital and died from his injuries.
The crash happened on Thursday, March 6 at around 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of North 281 Frontage Road and East Nolana Loop.
According to the criminal complaint, Pharr police viewed dash camera video from two motorists that showed De Leon disregarded a red traffic light and caused the accident.
According to jail records, De Leon is out on a $5,000 bond.
