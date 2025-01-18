New devices installed near South Padre Island to help fishing

New buoys are going out on the water at South Padre Island.

Those devices are intended to bring fish together to one place to make fishing a little bit easier. They'll be placed about 50 miles offshore from South Padre Island.

The devices are called Fish Aggregating Devices, also called FAH's, and the group that's organizing it is the Hilton Fad Network.

They're sending out 14 FAH's along the Texas Gulf Coast, specifically along the Continental Shelf. That's the part of the Gulf where the depth drops off and becomes significantly deeper.

The whole idea is to bring what's called Blue Water Fishing a little bit closer to the shores.

Blue Water Fishing includes some of the most desirable fish, those that roam in open deep waters.

"It's a great win for Texas fishing overall, just make it more accessible for people," SPI Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Blake Henry said.

FAH's were brought in on a ship to the Port of Brownsville on Friday, and officials will work on distributing them throughout the gulf coast.

Watch the video above for the full story.