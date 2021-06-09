New DHR research program prepares high school seniors with hands-on medical experience

Twelve female high school students have been selected to participate in a junior clinical research internship program with DHR Health's Institute for Research and Development.

According to DHR Health Institute for Research & Development Clinical Research Fellow Dr. Monica Betancourt-Garcia, the program is designed to let these high school seniors get a taste of the research aspect of medicine - with hands on experience.

"We think it's getting really competitive out there," Dr. Betancourt-Garcia said.

Among the interns in the program is Dyana De Leon, a senior at Hidalgo Early College High School. She said the program will not only will this allow her to gain experience in the medical field, but the four-week long program will also help guide her in choosing where she wants to be.

"I think medical research is going to help me I guess get interested in being in the laboratory trying to find a cure for any disease," De Leon said.

Dr. Betancourt-Garcia said medical research is sparking an interest about the medical field in young minds.

"I think we're just excited to have this internship at all but to have individuals take time out of their summer to learn about clinical research and then to have them be female, I think it's really important," Dr. Betancourt-Garcia said.