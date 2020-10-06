New dredging project is underway in Port Mansfield

The U.S. Government has started a new dredging project after Hurricane Hanna hit Port Mansfield.

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Seth Jones said this might be the largest construction event Port Mansfield has had since the construction of the channel.

"Between the jetties, down to 23 feet and then for the main channel section when you go past the western end of the jetties, we'll be dredging down to I think 19 feet," Jones said.

The project will begin either Wednesday or Thursday and is set to be completed in April.

