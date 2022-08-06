New efforts in place to keep students safe at PSJA ISD

The Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School District is taking steps to ensure the safety of students on campus this school year by focusing on communication, mental health checks, and limited campus access.

PSJA ISD Assistant Superintendent for Students Services Orlando Noyola said he’s fully aware of the concerns parents may have.

He said the school district is working on a new key card system that will limit building access to teachers, administration, and staff during the school day.

The school district is also using a threat assessment team to identify students that are displaying unusual behavior, and are pushing to take those efforts a step further.

“We call it wellness checks,” Noyola said. “They go to the houses, they knock at the door, inform the parents and tell them there's a concern."

The district is also stressing communication between students and administrators.

