New event center in Brownsville holds grand opening

A new event center is now open in Brownsville.

A grand opening was held Thursday for the Livery Venue. It's located at 10th Street and Adams Street, where the old Hicks Livery Stable Building has was built in 1909.

The new spot is another option for weddings and celebrations.

"It's cool to see it transform into a historic but modern space, it really tells the story of what is happening in Brownsville," Brownsville Mayor John Cowen said.

The center's website is also up.