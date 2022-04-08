New food truck park opens in Mercedes

A new food truck park is bringing entertainment and food diversity to the growing city of Mercedes.

Ashley Gonzalez opened Queen City Food Park with her husband Roy last weekend.

The idea came to her when she saw the success of her brother’s crawfish truck explode at the start of the pandemic.

“At a time where we would think things were going to get worse, no, their business boomed and then we said, ‘Let’s just build a food park. Let’s just do it,’” said Queen City Food Park owner Ashley Gonzalez.

Gonzalez saw an opportunity to evolve with the food industry and bring something fresh to her local community. Just shy of two years later, her vision came to life.

“I’m excited to see change in our town and for people to be coming and enjoying time with their family after these past two hard years that we’ve had,” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez has plans for expanding the food park.

The food truck located off the expressway is open every Thursday through Sunday for lunch and dinner.