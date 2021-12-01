New funding will help expand operations at Anzalduas International Bridge

Operations are expanding at the Anzalduas International Bridge after the state and the city of McAllen donated millions of dollars that'll allow more cargo to cross into the U.S. from Mexico.

Under this donation acceptance program document, the state and the city of McAllen will give the federal government close to $50 million to build a full service cargo inspection port at the bridge.

The State Department of Transportation will give the city of McAllen $22 million through the Metropolitan Planning Organization to build roadways for the expansion.

Meanwhile, the city of McAllen will take out a loan or a bond for $27.9 million to build the cargo port inspection facilities and to buy equipment.

McAllen officials say the city hasn’t sold the bond yet, but officials say they'll pay the bond back over the course of 30 years with profits made from bridge tolls.

A groundbreaking for the project is expected next spring.

Watch the video above for the full story.