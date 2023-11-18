New Hidalgo County Precinct 4 office holds grand opening

Hidalgo County Precinct 4 now has a new office.

The new location was unveiled Friday in Edinburg, and it’ll house the offices of the Hidalgo County Precinct 4 constable, and the precinct’s justices of the peace.

“Our two other justice of peace were in really dilapidated, outdated buildings that really just didn't reflect our true community,” Hidalgo County Precinct 4 Commissioner Ellie Torres said.

The building was dedicated and named after former constable Rumaldo Cerda Jr., who passed away in 2001.

The new building is located at 1212 S. 25th Ave. in Edinburg.