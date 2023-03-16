New highway connecting San Benito to Harlingen officially opens

A new road connecting San Benito and Harlingen is now open.

A ribbon cutting for the San Jose Ranch Road project was held Thursday morning.

The two lane, nearly mile-long road goes from Paso Real to Williams Road. Work on the project began in May of last year.

Cameron County Precinct 3 Commissioner David Garza says the new road will help with traffic congestion on Sam Houston in San Benito. The road is often used by drivers trying to get to Harlingen.

"And not only the San Benito area, but the eastern, northern part of Cameron County," Garza said. "Folks that travel from the Rio Hondo area, Lozano, from the island, from all those areas that use FM510 to connect them towards San Benito and into Harlingen."

Federal funding was used to pay for the $2 million project.