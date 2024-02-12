New hike and bike trail connecting Edinburg to McAllen underway

A new hike-and-bike trail is coming to Hidalgo County that will connect Edinburg to McAllen.

The trail is reportedly starting at the intersection of Sugar Road and Wisconsin Road and going all the way to Main Street at Auburn Avenue. From there, it will connect to other existing trails.

"When we don't have those trails, it is more dangerous for people to walk or ride a bike and when we have those opportunities it is better for the entire community, from those who are little to the oldest," RGVMPO Eva Garcia said.

The project is costing around $2 million. Edinburg and McAllen are using taxpayer money, each paying around $500,000. The rest is being paid for by the federal government.

The trail should be ready by November.